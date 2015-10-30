Jon Flecker, Eric Chiappone score pair each in Carle Place playoff win

Jon Flecker and Eric Chiappone each scored twice to lead No. 1 Carle Place (11-3-2) to a 4-0 win over No. 2 Wheatley yesterday in the Nassau Class B boys soccer championship. Flecker, a junior midfielder, had never scored on varsity. Winners of three of the last four county titles, the Frogs will face the Suffolk B winner in the Long Island Championship Tuesday at Diamond in the Pines in Coram. Plainview JFK 2, Westbury 1: Eric Levin stopped Westbury's third penalty kick and David Geyer and Zack Berkowitz followed by converting to lead No. 3 Plainview JFK (10-2-3) over No. 6 Westbury, 4-2, in a shootout in a Nassau AA quarterfinal. The Hawks will face No. 2 Massapequa on Sunday.

Syosset 1, Mepham 0: Sal Inglima sent a direct kick to Richard Rambarran, who scored on a header in the 25th minute to lead No. 5 Syosset over No. 4 Mepham in a Nassau AA quarterfinal. Syosset (12-3-2) will face No. 1 Hicksville at 1 p.m. Sunday at Farmingdale State College.Islip 2, Miller Place 1: Matt Chieco scored from 20 yards out five minutes into the second overtime to lead No. 3 Islip (10-3-2) past No. 6 Miller Place in a Suffolk A quarterfinal. Islip will visit No. 2 Harborfields on Monday.Wyandanch 1, Mattituck 0: Jose Benitez scored from inside the 6-yard box with 22 minutes left to lift No. 3 Wyandanch (8-7-1) over No. 2 Mattituck in a Suffolk B semifinal. Wyandanch faces the winner of No. 1 Southampton and No. 4 Center Moriches Saturday at Diamond in the Pines in Coram. Amityville 1, Shoreham-Wading River 0: Victor Cobos scored the clincher to lead No. 5 Amityville (12-5) over No. 4 Shoreham-Wading River, 4-3, in penalty kicks in a Suffolk A quarterfinal. Making their second straight semifinal appearance, the Warriors will visit No. 1 Glenn Monday. St. Anthony's 1, St. John the Baptist 0: Cordt Weinstein's first-half goal led No. 2 St. Anthony's (16-2-2) over No. 3 St. John the Baptist in a CHSAA semifinal. St. Anthony's will face the winner of No. 1 Chaminade and No. 4 Kellenberg on Wednesday.

GIRLSPortledge 1, Long Island Lutheran 0: Marissa Stanco scored from 10 yards out with 28 minutes left after getting a pass from Alessandra Marciano to lead No. 2 Portledge (9-2-2) over No. 1 Long Island Lutheran in the PSAA championship. The goal was Stanco's 18th of the season.

Northport 1, Smithtown West 0: Leah Dentale scored on a through ball from Kirsten Leonard with 16:39 left in the game to lead No. 2 Northport (14-0) over No. 7 Smithtown West in a Suffolk AA quarterfinal. Brenna Farrington made four saves. Northport will host No. 3 West Islip on Monday at 2 p.m.Oceanside 3, MacArthur 2: Julia Duffy scored twice in 20 seconds early in the second half to lead No. 2 Oceanside (5-2-4) past No. 7 MacArthur in a Nassau AA quarterfinal. Oceanside faces No. 3 Port Washington Saturday at Cold Spring Harbor.