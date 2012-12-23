Kat Von D, Deadmau5 engaged

Electronic music star Deadmau5 has proposed to girlfriend Kat Von D . . . on Twitter, People magazine reports.

"I can't wait for Christmas so . . . Katherine Von Drachenberg, will you marry me?" he wrote.

Deadmau5, whose real name is Joel Thomas Zimmerman, included a photo of a diamond ring with the disclaimer, "Changing the diamond to black diamond FYI. Sorry for the jpg . . . they'll finish the actual ring soon I hope."

Von D, 30, a tattoo artist and reality TV star, also responded via Twitter with a string of exclamation points, then told her followers, "Please excuse me while I go squeeze the hell out of my fiance!"

Deadmau5 then responded with some profanity and his tweet: "brb while i spend the rest of my evening with my future wife :)"

This will be Von D's first marriage -- she was previously engaged to Sandra Bullock's ex Jesse James.