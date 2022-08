Calhoun's Kayla Cappuzzo was named Gatorade New York girls soccer player of the year, the sports drink company announced Thursday.

The Northeastern-bound senior, Newsday's Nassau Player of the Year, finished with six goals and seven assists and helped lead Calhoun to the Class AA county championship game.

Cappuzzo is eligible for the Gatorade national girls soccer player of the year award, which will be announced in May.