Kidsday: Backpack or messenger bag

The new fad for many kids is to use a messenger bag instead of the usual school backpack. We wanted to know what kids preferred in our school; here are our results:

Messenger bag 34

Backpack 60

There were good points for both types of bags, but as you can see, kids still have to use backpacks because they have so many books they have to take home almost every night. There is so much more room, and kids like the many pockets backpacks have.

Kids who favored the messenger bags liked that there was less pressure on their shoulders and back. They are smaller, and the designs are really nice.