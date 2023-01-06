KidsPlay Children's Museum celebrates 2023

Jan. 6—TORRINGTON — KidsPlay Children's Museum celebrated the new year with its annual Countdown to Noon celebration on Dec. 31.

This family-friendly celebration offers parents and children the opportunity to participate in the excitement of a New Year's countdown, without the

accompanying late bedtime, according to museum members.

Families crafted crowns and noise-makers while they waited for the much-anticipated balloon drop at the strike of noon. More than 700 guests visited the Museum throughout the day and across two balloon drops.

The museum has hosted Countdown to Noon yearly since 2014, but took a break during the pandemic.

"We're happy to bring back this local tradition," said KidsPlay Director, Eileen Marriott.

KidsPlay also welcomed its 300,000th visitor during Saturday's event. This marks a major milestone as Museum attendance numbers continue to rebuild toward pre-pandemic levels. The Museum had over 36,000 visitors in 2022.

"Bringing visitors from across the region into downtown Torrington through fun, innovative, and educational programming is a major part of KidsPlay's contribution to the revitalization of our downtown cultural district," said Marriott. "Visitors to the Museum stimulate the local economy by supporting local cafes, restaurants, and other businesses while in town."

The new year promises to be a year of continued growth for KidsPlay Children's Museum, Marriott said.

"The continuation of renovations on 57 Main Street will add 8,000 square feet to the Museum's gallery and programming space, and the Museum plans to continue to bring exciting educational programs to northwest Connecticut," she said.

