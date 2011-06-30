Kings Park hockey coach pushing to build skate park

BARBARA WILLIAMS

Job: Ice hockey skating coach

Community: Kings Park

What she's up to:

Recently inducted into the Suffolk County Hall of Fame as the National Hockey League's first female skating coach. Pushing to build a skateboard park in Kings Park.

Why?

To give youth someplace to go and stay out of trouble

Where do skaters ride now?

All the kids that I see, they're at the [Department of] Motor Vehicles in the parking lot, they're at every bank when it closes. One man told me they're jumping over the railroad tracks. They do not go down to Sunken Meadow [State Park] because it's too far away. Kids can't walk to it.

How does a skateboard park relate to drug prevention?

A skateboard park would keep every kid busy that isn't in organized sports. These kids that hang out and get involved with drugs, they're not in organized sports in school. Eight out of 10 of them have no place to go. ... We've got to give them a place to go.

Where would you like to see a park built?

The [former] Kings Park Psychiatric Center - all we need is three acres. That would be a perfect place.

How would you raise the money?

I would go to private corporations and companies. I would get everybody that I know to give me $1,000 to $2,000.

How has the community responded to the idea?

When I was inducted into the Suffolk County Hall of Fame on Feb. 11 ... everyone there was extremely receptive.