Leisle Jaye, Nassau County November Scholar Artist

Liesl Jaye, a student at Garden City High School and the Long Island School of the Arts, excels in the performing arts. She is a competitive dancer, enjoys acting and is enrolled in private voice lessons. Liesl is active in Garden City High School’s music department as a member of the Chamber Choir and Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

Her past stage credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Liesl in The Sound of Music, Cecily Cardew in The Importance of Being Ernest, Patty Simcox in Grease, and Sharpay in High School Musical. She was a member of the Broadway cast of How The Grinch Stole Christmas and the American Girl Revue in New York City.

Liesl has performed in local community theaters, appeared in two commercials, and provided voice-overs for Blues Clues in her younger years. She looks forward to being in the ensemble of this year’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas at Madison Square Garden and majoring in the arts upon graduation.