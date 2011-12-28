Letter: An opportunity in North Korea

No one knows for sure what direction North Korea will take ["Protests in South Korea," News, Dec. 27].

If the new leaders are smart, they will look around and realize that other communist countries that were formerly hostile or even at war with the West have profited immensely by being on good terms and doing business with us. To end to hostilities, most western countries would be more than willing to negotiate favorable trade policies with North Korea.

Elliot Udell, Hicksville