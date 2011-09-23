Letter: Arsenic in apple juice boxes

As has been reported, a controversy arose after Dr. Mehmet Oz discussed the testing of arsenic in apple juice drink boxes on his television show ["Schumer: More tests for juices," News, Sept. 19]. This was followed by others, including the Food and Drug Administration, saying that there were "safe levels" of arsenic in the drink boxes. I am not aware of safe levels of arsenic when feeding our children and what the long-range effects might be.

However, the bigger question might be why are we importing apple juice concentrate from countries like China, which overuses pesticides and doesn't monitor them effectively.

With our huge apple crops in New York State as well as other states in our country, and with so many out of work, with our need for manufacturing jobs to be brought back here, why are we not making our own apple juice concentrate for drink boxes for our American children?

Barbara Obstgarten, Port Jefferson Station