Letter: Dancing cops commit no crime

What a surprise that people are complaining because some New York City police officers were dancing during the West Indian Day Parade ["NYPD probes report from B'klyn parade," News, Sept. 14]. Give me a break, people, they danced!

Being friendly with the crowd is not a crime. We give them grief when they isolate themselves, and now we give them grief when they become friendly. They did not all dance at the same time and leave the city defenseless. A few cops had a laugh on duty. Again, not a crime.

Maureen Martin, Islip