Letter: Don't raise Suffolk bus fares

While we understand that Suffolk County faces a steep budget deficit, we urge the Suffolk County Legislature, County Executive Steve Levy and County Executive-elect Steve Bellone to rethink the plan to increase bus fares by 33 percent in one fell swoop ["Suffolk bus riders told to expect hike," News, Nov. 23].

Suffolk County Transit riders earn $20,000 less, on average, than motorists who drive to work alone. While it's true that fares have not risen in two decades, an increase in fares overnight could cost bus riders about $260 more in 2012, which is a de facto tax increase on the poorest of the poor.

A smarter idea would be to phase this in over three years, while also finding a more balanced approach to supporting transit service in Suffolk County. Doing so would allow riders to absorb a fare increase more easily, while also ensuring that everyone who benefits from robust transit service -- riders, motorists and businesses alike -- contributes to the system.

Ryan Lynch, Manhattan

Editor's note: The writer is the senior planner and Long Island coordinator for the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, a nonprofit transportation policy watchdog organization.