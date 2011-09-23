Letter: LIPA can do better in emergencies

It has become glaringly obvious that the next time an emergency arises, the Long Island Power Authority needs to disseminate accurate, real-time information to the public ["LIPA under fire," News, Sept. 23]. To accomplish this, LIPA needs to provide each village or municipality real-time information about 1) locations of all homes without power, 2) the estimated time or date of restoration for each home, and 3) the total number of homes without power.

Then municipalities can disseminate information to their residents through email, websites, texting or robocalls. Redundancy of information is essential. LIPA's lines may be busy, and municipalities can be essential partners.

In this age of computers, it also seems perfectly logical that each town and village be provided a Web address where they can view information provided by LIPA for their residents.

Michael R. Koblenz, East Hills

Editor's note: The writer is the mayor of East Hills.