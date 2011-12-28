Letter: Outdoor smoking ban won't clear air

Regarding "Outdoor smoking at LIRR" [Letters, Dec. 13], do nonsmokers wear masks to protect themselves from bus fumes or industrial plants polluting our air? I think not. So, what's the issue with tobacco smoke?

What gives nonsmokers the right to ban smoking, when smokers are paying extra taxes in this country? If our air were actually clean, I would agree. But people can breathe deep and cough, even though there's not a smoker within 20 feet.

Susan Kalberer, East Meadow