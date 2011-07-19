Letter: Save Suffolk health care centers

The Elsie Owens Health Center in Coram, and all of the nine Suffolk health centers, must be saved ["Docs: Cuts may spur crisis," News, July 13].

For 20 years I worked in that health center and saw the people who benefited from having access to quality, low-cost health care. Lives were saved when medical problems were identified early, and proper treatment could be given to forestall a hospital admission.

Over the years, countless residents have used these health centers and have had a place to bring their children for immunizations and pediatric care. They have had a place to go for prenatal care, for the identification and treatment of common medical problems like diabetes, hypertension, HIV and tuberculosis. They have had a place to go for help with emotional problems.

These are not strangers: They are our neighbors, taxpaying residents and some less fortunate. The network of health centers has been the crown jewel of all of the services offered by Suffolk County, in partnership with local hospitals. This is a system that works.

Cynthia R. Shephard, Port Jefferson Station

Editor's note: The writer is a social worker.