Letter: Some companies still making it here

Regarding "Not made in the USA" [In My Humble Opinion, Sept. 12], the writer may be correct in many cases, but not in ours. The original Murphy Bed Co. in Farmingdale has been in business in the United States since 1900.

There are many wall bed companies that call themselves Murphy beds; it has become a generic term and may be used by anyone. Some of them may be purchasing from China or elsewhere; we do not. All our beds are proudly stamped "Made in USA."

Kathi Bamberger, Farmingdale

Editor's note: The writer is an employee of the Murphy Bed Co.