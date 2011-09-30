Letter: Worker's comp changes hurt

Regarding "Poverty on the rise on Long Island" [News, Sept. 22], another story that needs to be told was briefly touched on with the woman who said her workers' compensation check is $150 a week. Workers comp in New York is almost criminal. Employers pay among the highest rates in the nation, but only Mississippi is behind us in weekly payments to injured workers.

The New York State Insurance Fund has recently employed new guidelines, which in some cases end years of required medical treatment. People have become homebound, as they are no longer receiving some care they had been receiving for years. This is having a devastating effect on thousands.

William Berns, Port Jefferson