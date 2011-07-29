Letters: 9/11 health decision's unfair

It is an outrage to exclude those first-responders from the Zadroga Health and Compensation Act who worked tirelessly on the pile and have now developed cancers ["Cancer won't be covered," News, July 27].

Another slap in the face is that first responders who were sickened by the 9/11 disaster and were more or less told to sign on to the 9/11 lawsuit against the city and its contractors have not received their portion of the settlement. They were paid a pittance of $2,000 in February.

My husband is among the first-responders who were most sickened. When we question the law firm Napoli Bern about the settlement, we were referred to its website, where the firm has published some ridiculous matrix. Many of us need this money to pay our medical bills, mortgages, etc.

When it comes down to the wire, everyone who says he or she wants to help the 9/11 first-responders and volunteers falls a little short.

Nancy Masi, Port Jefferson Station



Ever since 9/11, those who survived the attacks have been a forgotten group. Ok, so we are not people who made the ultimate sacrifice and we are obviously not the families of people who did. But the way we have been treated and ignored by almost everyone has been shameful.

The events of that day were traumatic. We have suffered greatly in our own way. But we have had to go on with our lives without any of the support offered other groups. It's high time we were recognized.

Scott Diamond, Levittown