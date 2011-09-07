Letters: High school needs dress code

A photo of Roslyn High School students on their first day of school showed them wearing traditional white clothing that is more suited for the beach than for school ["First-day school jitters," News, Sept. 3]. How appalling that this school would allow this.

I know it's still summer, and the weather is hot, but how does this create an adequate learning environment? In my day, back in the 1960s, miniskirts were banned, and a girl would be sent to the office if her skirt was above the knee. How things have changed.

We are in the 21st century, sure, but we don't have to abandon old-fashioned decorum and decency.

George Strum, St. James



After reading with interest the "Ask The Clergy" responses in Act 2 ["Are school uniforms and dress codes a good idea?" Sept. 3], I found your published picture to back up all the positive responses.

Short shorts and tank tops are appropriate attire for the beach or park, not school. If you look carefully, they all look alike. It's a uniform of sorts, so why not a more modest and appropriate one?

Gail Kieser, Bohemia