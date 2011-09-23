Letters: Learn English, por favor

Newsday received dozens of letters last week after Latino advocates asked the Suffolk County police to do a better job of communicating in Spanish. All were critical of the advocates. Here's a sample.

This sort of story really makes me angry ["Suffolk County Latinos to cops: Speak our language," News, Sept. 22]. I realize that there is no official language in this country, but it is generally accepted that the language of the United States is English. Yet in story after story, there is criticism of the government for not making accommodations for immigrants who seem to be refusing to learn the language of the place that they chose to come to.

Quite often a person has been here for many years, but still does not speak English or doesn't speak it fluently enough to make themselves understood. I just don't get it.

My grandparents came to this country speaking no English, and while they continued to speak their native tongue inside their home (so as not to lose part of their heritage), they learned to communicate in English. They didn't expect the outside world to change for them; they knew it was up to them to adapt to their new environment.

I'm not saying help shouldn't be offered, but there comes a point where people who want to live here should learn the language.

Robin Giangarra, Islip Terrace



There is no doubt that an officer who is bilingual is an asset, whether it's Spanish or any other language, but it should not be a requirement for the job. As it is, many public offices have bilingual signs.

The real emphasis should be on the Hispanic leaders to get their constituents to learn English. I am a second-generation American. In my grandparents' house, only English was allowed, as it was important to them to be part of their new home and country.

Stephan Emiliani, Lake Grove



"Speak our language?" English is our language! So, I could be passed over for a job because I don't speak Spanish? Since when has learning Spanish become a necessity for any job other than translator?

Everybody has a choice. If you choose not to learn the language of the country you are living in then why is it that everyone else has to worry about it? I'm not insensitive; I understand emergencies occur with people who have come here only recently. But that should be the exception, not the rule.

By accommodating Spanish-speaking immigrants to the extent we have (signs in two languages, etc.), we are only encouraging them not to make the effort to learn English. How does that help them attain their American dream?

Rebecca Fromcheck, New Hyde Park