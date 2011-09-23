Letters: Levy's challenge to LIRR work rules

Does Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy think that cutting into the working class is the answer ["Levy to LIRR: Repeal costly work rules," News, Sept. 21]? Taking away income that is clearly required to provide service is going to continue to affect the very economy Levy claims is in crisis. An attack on working families is an attack on the economy!

I will continue to sit at the table and negotiate with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as we have in the past, while Levy takes the easy road of recommending the unrealistic and irresponsible route of attacking collective bargaining.

Anthony Simon, Babylon

Editor's note: The writer is the general chairman of the United Transportation Union, which represents Long Island Rail Road conductors.



What audacity of LIRR union officials to say that railroad management must give something in return to abolish certain expensive rules.

When my firm was struggling for its survival, we agreed to a joint venture with a competitor. Part of the bargain was that my bonus was cut by almost 70 percent. I received a paltry raise, two fewer personal days and higher health insurance costs with fewer benefits. The expectation is that I work more hours.

Being in the private sector, I would be gladly shown the door if I complained too loudly. Perhaps the union should show some gratitude for the well-paying jobs its members have and be less tone-deaf to the daily financial struggles of its hard-working customers and neighbors.

Mark Gallin, Oceanside