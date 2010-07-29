LETTERS: Men who batter women, Robert Duvall, profanity

Batterers often lead two separate lives

Acquaintances of Scott Maxwell, who brutally murdered his ex-girlfriend, Ann Pabo, and their young son, Connele, are discovering that appearances truly can be deceiving, especially with regard to domestic violence ["LI murder-suicide," News, July 22].

The story quoted people who described Maxwell as a "nice guy" who "always smiled and was never angry." While this may have been the side of Maxwell that he presented to neighbors, Pabo's order of protection could indicate that at home, Maxwell had another side.

We don't know the details of this relationship, but batterers are often well-liked and respected in their communities. They are brothers, fathers and friends who work to hide their abuse from the public as they establish and maintain power over their partner.

Batterers have such control over their abusive nature that they direct it only at their partner, and at times at their children, leaving the outside world blind to their horrific reality.

Olivia Tursi, Holbrook

Editor's note: The writer is a counselor and community educator at VIBS: Family Violence and Rape Crisis Center.

Duvall spent time at Bellport theater

The interview with actor Robert Duvall ["Fast chat: Robert Duvall," Fanfare, July 25] did not mention that he was a member of the resident acting company at Gateway Playhouse in Bellport during the summer of 1955.

I was a student apprentice, and was very fortunate to have worked beside him during that time.

Peter Lee, East Northport

FCC fine should focus on rule's offenders

I am in complete agreement with the ruling against the FCC "fleeting expletive" fine, but I disagree with reasoning behind the judgment ["Cursing rule tossed," News, July 14].

The policy currently fines the broadcaster who has no control over what will come out of someone's mouth on live TV. The fine is obviously misplaced.

The ruling against the fine is essentially that the expletive was not meant in a vulgar way. If a word is used incorrectly or without thought, that doesn't change the meaning of the word or make it less offensive.

The language that we choose to express ourselves is the quickest indicator of our intellect and education. It seems that the general acceptance of today's vulgar vocabulary has sunk the majority of the population to a new low.

The FCC has a right to fine inappropriate language on broadcast stations, but fine the offenders. Tell them they need to put $10,000 in the bad word jar.

Michele Brass, Bethpage