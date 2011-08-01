Letters: Suffolk employees to pay for care?

As a longtime Suffolk County resident and state employee, I wholeheartedly agree that all civil service workers should contribute to health benefits ["Time for Suffolk workers to buy in," Opinion, July 18].

In times when everyone is being asked to do more with less, it is imperative that county workers step up and pay their share. I hope that County Executive Steve Levy is able to negotiate with the Suffolk County bargaining units for a fair and mutually beneficial health benefits package.

Ann Cinadre, Medford

Editor's note: The writer is a member of the New York State Public Employees Federation.



I am saddened that Steve Levy continues to try to turn public opinion against the true public servants, Suffolk County employees.

I work in Child Protective Services. I took a job 13 years ago that nobody else wanted. It is a civil service position that had a starting salary well below what most of my peers were making in the private sector. I have been harassed, verbally abused and even physically assaulted, yet I have stayed in the job because I believe in the work we do.

As county employees, in most departments, we do more with less every day. We lack necessary supplies, basics like paper and pens. Who in the private sector needs to provide their own office supplies?

Despite this, we employees of Suffolk County continue to keep this county going. Many work two jobs just to get by. We agreed to a two-week lag payroll in 2009, and this put many employees in difficult financial positions. Many are still recovering, yet Levy wants more. He wants to take one last potshot at us before he leaves office.

We are not, and have never been, the problem.

Annette Mahoney-Cross, Mount Sinai