Letters: Trump's next Jones Beach move

Does anyone else find it odd that businessman Donald Trump is fighting so ferociously for five years to move ahead with his $25-million Jones Beach catering hall? ["Jones Beach: Trump: I'll create 500 jobs," News, Sept. 15.] Why is a megamogul like this spending so much time, energy and money on a small potatoes project?

Allow me to connect the dots. Trump is one of the most politically connected guys in New York. And the obvious answer was revealed when two leading lawmakers, Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan) and Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre), both hinted that they're ready to approve Las Vegas-style casinos for New York. And I strongly suspect that Trump's fingerprints are all over this forthcoming legislation.

What's funny here is that for many years, Trump lobbied New York lawmakers against casinos, fearing it would drain his Atlantic City properties. But since that time, several bankruptcy proceedings have gradually depleted his equity in his aging casinos, and it appears Trump is ready to favor the virgin gaming territory of his heavily populated home state.

At Jones Beach, Trump will have secured himself the Tiffany location of Long Island's fabled South Shore. This is classic "The Art of the Deal" Trump. And like him or not, to even try something like this, you really have to marvel at his moxie.

Eugene R. Dunn, Medford



Why not renovate the Jones Beach East Bathhouse into a restaurant and catering facility? It would solve two problems by creating a world-class dining destination and saving an iconic landmark.

Let's face it, the state parks department isn't going to reopen the facility; nor can the state afford to maintain it. The bathhouse is a large, splendid oceanfront structure that could play host to families and beachgoers. It's an architectural gem worth saving, and palatial enough for Donald Trump's taste.

This idea is a win-win for all concerned. Robert Moses, whose name Trump invokes regularly, would be proud.

John Albertson, Greenlawn