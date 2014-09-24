LI Now traffic updates for Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014
Good afternoon, Long Island. This is the live Long Island Now afternoon traffic post for Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014.
Let's take a look at local roads and rails right now.
TRAFFIC AND TRANSIT
SOUTHERN STATE: Traffic is heavy eastbound from Malverne all the way to Wantagh Parkway.
LIE: It's heavy in Nassau County and through Melville eastbound. It breaks up before Deer Park Avenue.
LIRR: The Long Island Rail Road “may experience some delays and cancellations” because of a track condition in one of the East River tunnels, the railroad said on its website.
WEATHER
WEDNESDAY: It's 70 degrees in Melville.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy and overcast with a 60 percent chance of rain after midnight. Low of 57.
TOMORROW: Breezy and overcast with a 70 percent chance of rain. High of 64. Breezy.
WHAT TO WATCH
BROOKHAVEN: The town board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville. The board plans to hold several public hearings, including seven on proposed zoning changes related to the Carmans River conservation plan. Follow Carl MacGowan's Twitter updates @CarlMacGowan
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
The Thatched Cottage in Centerport has been auctioned off for $4.65 million — less than the 2010 appraised value.