LI Now traffic updates for Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014

Good afternoon, Long Island. This is the live Long Island Now afternoon traffic post for Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014.

Let's take a look at local roads and rails right now.

TRAFFIC AND TRANSIT

SOUTHERN STATE: Traffic is heavy eastbound from Malverne all the way to Wantagh Parkway.

LIE: It's heavy in Nassau County and through Melville eastbound. It breaks up before Deer Park Avenue.

LIRR: The Long Island Rail Road “may experience some delays and cancellations” because of a track condition in one of the East River tunnels, the railroad said on its website.



WEATHER

WEDNESDAY: It's 70 degrees in Melville.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy and overcast with a 60 percent chance of rain after midnight. Low of 57.

TOMORROW: Breezy and overcast with a 70 percent chance of rain. High of 64. Breezy.

WHAT TO WATCH

BROOKHAVEN: The town board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville. The board plans to hold several public hearings, including seven on proposed zoning changes related to the Carmans River conservation plan. Follow Carl MacGowan's Twitter updates @CarlMacGowan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Thatched Cottage in Centerport has been auctioned off for $4.65 million — less than the 2010 appraised value.