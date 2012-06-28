LI readings & signings: July 1-7

July 1

Bestselling author Jodi Picoult ("Lone Wolf") and her daughter, Samantha Van Leer, discuss their new teen book, "Between the Lines" (Atria Books). Tickets $3. At 2 p.m., Friedberg Jewish Community Center, 15 Neil Ct., Oceanside; 516-634-4151, friedbergjcc.org

July 6

Children's author Artie Bennett reads his book, "Poopendous!" (Blue Apple Books). At 10:30 a.m., Hampton Synagogue, 15 Brook Rd., Westhampton Beach; 631-998-3260, booksandbookswhb.com

July 7

Sag Harbor author Alan Furst reads from his new novel, "Mission to Paris" (Random House). At 5 p.m., Canio's Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com.

Children's authors Kate and Jim McMullan ("I'm Bad!," "I'm Dirty!," "I'm Mighty!") read their new book, "I'm Fast!" (Balzer & Bray), and sign copies of their books. At noon, Shelter Island Library, 37 N. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island; 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org