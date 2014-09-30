News

Long Islanders share their treasured memories

When professional photographer Marzena Grabczynska Lorenc came to America from Poland in 1989, she came with a suitcase full of her favorite childhood books in tow and her then 2-year-old-daughter wrapped in her arms. The books were a part of the now Glen Cove resident’s childhood, part of her native culture, and a piece of her she wanted to share with her child. “I wanted my daughter to grow up reading these books, too,” Grabczynska said. “I can’t live without my music and my poetry books by the Polish authors I love.”

By Amy Onoratoamy.onorato@newsday.com

For North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System chief Michael Dowling, it's his childhood home.

For Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, it's the time he met Joe Namath as a young boy.

Dowling and Mangano are among a group of Long Islanders who shared with us the treasures they keep close by as reminders of cherished memories that offer a deeper look at how their pasts have helped to define who they are today.

