Lindenhurst community group to hold solar energy workshop

A Lindenhurst community group is hosting a workshop Tuesday night on using solar energy in homes.

The free event is being sponsored by Adopt-A-House, a volunteer organization helping superstorm Sandy victims. Providing information at the free event will be Solar Universe, a national company with a location in Mattituck.

According to the group, the workshop will provide detailed, up-to-date information on solar energy and “dispel some of the myths about leasing versus renting solar equipment.”

The workshop will run from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lindenhurst Community Rainbow Center, 293 Buffalo Ave. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/adopt-a-house-solar-energy-information-event-tickets-12811988001.