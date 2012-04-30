News

@LIRRScoop, Long Island Rail Road

The Long Island Rail Road has reported increased ridership and record on-time performance figures. (Jan. 23, 2012) Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Newsday Staff

The LIRR informs more than 5,000 followers when a train is delayed, canceled or rerouted because of events such as bad weather or derailment. The MTA notes the Twitter handle is not monitored 24/7; comments should be reported to 718-217-5477.

