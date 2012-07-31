Lobster and seafood dinners to go

Prime Fine Catering has taken all the bother out of lobster dinners with this portable party. Each lobster-bake-to-go includes a 11/4-pound hard-shell beast, plus six mussels, three clams, local corn and red potatoes -- all fully cooked and ready to eat. The catering-takeout shop usually has them on hand, but call ahead to make sure, and to specify if you'd like yours hot or chilled. Each lobster dinner is $25.99; delivery is available for $25 to $50. Prime Fine Catering is at 4 Nassau Blvd. S., Garden City, 516-505-3255, primefinecatering.com.