Local live: Rusted Root

By KEVIN AMORIMkevin.amorim@newsday.com

RUSTED ROOT Bring on the acoustic, world fusion for this soft opening of The Paramount Theater.

Read more about The Paramount in tomorrow's Explore LI.WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, The Paramount Theater, 370 New York Ave., Huntington

INFO $7; 800-745-3000;

ticketmaster.com

ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS Yay. The grand opening of Long Island's newest venue.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Paramount Theatre

INFO $67.50-$99.50

CHRIS BROWN He seems to be on a comeback.

Read more in Thursday's Explore LI.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday,

Nassau Coliseum

INFO $40.75-$145.75;

800- 745-3000, ticketmaster.com

TOMMY JAMES & THE SHONDELLS I think we're alone now! With Mark Farner and Felix Cavaliere's Rascals

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $39.50-$69.50;

800-745-3000, livenation.com

JENNA ROSE SWERDLOW The pride of West Hollow Middle School and Dix Hills singer of "My Jeans" takes part in a multi-act bill. With Kicking Daisies, Score 24 and more.

WHEN | WHERE 2:30 p.m. Sunday, The Vibe Lounge, 60 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre

INFO $12 advance, $13 day of; 516-208-6590, clubloaded.com

