Local live: Rusted Root
RUSTED ROOT Bring on the acoustic, world fusion for this soft opening of The Paramount Theater.
Read more about The Paramount in tomorrow's Explore LI.WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, The Paramount Theater, 370 New York Ave., Huntington
INFO $7; 800-745-3000;
ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS Yay. The grand opening of Long Island's newest venue.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Paramount Theatre
INFO $67.50-$99.50
CHRIS BROWN He seems to be on a comeback.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday,
INFO $40.75-$145.75;
TOMMY JAMES & THE SHONDELLS I think we're alone now! With Mark Farner and Felix Cavaliere's Rascals
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
INFO $39.50-$69.50;
800-745-3000, livenation.com
JENNA ROSE SWERDLOW The pride of West Hollow Middle School and Dix Hills singer of "My Jeans" takes part in a multi-act bill. With Kicking Daisies, Score 24 and more.
WHEN | WHERE 2:30 p.m. Sunday, The Vibe Lounge, 60 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre
INFO $12 advance, $13 day of; 516-208-6590, clubloaded.com