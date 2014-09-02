Dee Snider's charity bike ride for Long Island Cares set for Sunday

A fleet of hogs is gearing up to fight hunger on Long Island this Sunday.

“Twisted Sister” frontman Dee Snider is calling upon fellow motorcycle enthusiasts to take part in his annual charity bike ride to raise money for Long Island Cares.

The not-for-profit operates the Harry Chapin Food Bank, which provides millions of pounds of donated and purchased food to those in need in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“I’ve seen the work of Long Island Cares first hand and know how important their services are for families, children, and others who rely upon the assistance of charitable organizations just to get by,” Snider said via the event’s website deesnidersride.com.

This is the 12th year that Snider, a 1973 graduate of Baldwin High School, has hosted the motorcycle ride. Last year’s event, which raised about $75,000 for Long Island Cares, drew more than 1,500 bikers and guests. Snider’s previous rides benefited March of Dimes.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The guest list for Sunday’s ride includes some of Snider’s famous friends. Radio personality Howard Stern and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley are among the entertainers expected to attend. They’ll be taking photos and signing autographs.

The roughly 45-mile ride will start at 11 a.m. from the Town of Hempstead’s Lido Beach Park and head east to Robert Moses State Park, where the caravan of bikers will turn around and head back to Lido Beach. At the finish, they'll enjoy food and a free concert headlined by Snider and some of his "Twisted Sister" bandmates, according to Paule Pachter, CEO of Long Island Cares.

"It's Long Island's biggest block party," Pachter said.

Those wishing to participate in the ride can preregister online at deesnidersride.com or in-person at 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

Pachter said Snider has been a great advocate for Long Island Cares, which is considered Long Island's first food bank. It was founded in 1980 by Harry Chapin, a singer, songwriter and humanitarian who died in a car accident on July 16, 1981, on the Long Island Expressway while traveling to a free concert he was set to perform in East Meadow’s Eisenhower Park.

“I’m very proud to continue Harry Chapin’s great work and support Long Island Cares,” Snider said. “I hope that many more people will join me on Sept. 7 and fight hunger in our communities.”