Long Island hires and promotions: Rina Miletic, Gold Coast Bank

BANKING

Rina Miletic of Hauppauge has been appointed assistant vice president/operations supervisor at Gold Coast Bank in Islandia. She was an operations supervisor at Community National Bank in Great Neck.

financial

planning

Stephen J. Mincone of Melville has been hired as a paraplanner at the financial planning firm of Nuccio Wealth Strategies in Bohemia. He is a recent graduate of SUNY Binghampton and did an internship at the firm.

ACCOUNTING

Barry Goodman of Plainview has joined WeiserMazars in Manhattan and Woodbury as a partner in the financial services practice. He was audit partner and practice leader for Grassi & Co. in Jericho.

Liam Kelly of Williston Park has been promoted to assurance manager of the metro private company services practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Melville. He was an assurance senior associate.