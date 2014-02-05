Longwood's Corey Rasheed looks to end on a high note

The longstanding rivalry between two perennially strong programs Brentwood and Longwood added another chapter when the rivals squared off last Wednesday.

The Indians Jamie Rivas picked up a dramatic sudden victory pin over Longwood’s James Barton that clinched a 34-27 win that moved Brentwood to 5-1 in League I.

The rivalry has seen its fair share of historic wrestlers over the years and on Wednesday one of the most talented wrote one of the final lines in his own chapter, as Longwood senior Corey Rasheed wrestled his last home match, picking up a pin over Jordan Douglas in 13 seconds at 170 pounds.

Rasheed had a dominant run through New York State last winter as he captured his first state title at 152 pounds. He followed that up with a national championship at the NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) tournament in Virginia Beach.

“There was a lot going through my mind,” Rasheed said. “I was very excited but then again I was a little upset because it hit me that it was my last match ever in front of my home crowd.”

Rasheed did not disappoint his team or his fans with his performance.

“Usually when I step on the mat and the whistle blows I go into another world and can't hear anything,” Rasheed said, “but this is the first time I actually heard the crowd.”

It was a special match for Rasheed because of the rivalry with the Indians. Rasheed said that although he is friendly with many of the Brentwood wrestlers during the off season, when they step on the mat it’s a different story.

“The rivalry between Longwood and Brentwood is extraordinary,” he said. “It's like no other because we come from the same kind of neighborhoods and lifestyles. We are both those tough schools with a lot of pride and heart and are teams that are made with tough neighborhood kids that just grind to be great and don't just wrestle to wrestle but wrestle because wrestling is their lifestyle.”

With the regular season behind him Rasheed is ready to double down on that lifestyle and add the final touch to his high school story as he prepare for Leagues, Counties and States.

“I'm feeling great,” Rasheed said. “I’ve been working with a lot of guys on the higher level and I'm feeling better and better every day. I feel very confident and hopefully I can repeat for my senior year. Last year showed me a feeling I refuse to give up.”