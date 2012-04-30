Losing sleep while brother Skypes

DEAR AMY: My brother (we share a bedroom) stays up every night until 4 a.m. talking on Skype. I always wake up exhausted and wanting a nap. My grades are tanking and I get yelled at because of this. When I tell my parents that he's up all night, they just say, "We've told him he can't do that" and insist he is not up all night. They disregard his misbehavior, and then take away my computer for slipping grades. How can I get my parents to believe me? Sleepless in SeattleDEAR SLEEPLESS: Your grades, your sleep, etc., are your responsibility. I'm on your side here, but you should try whatever remedies are available. I'm talking about earplugs, night shades or sleeping on the couch.

Skype keeps a tally of when calls were placed and the duration of the calls. Your parents should verify this usage by checking the Skype program on your brother's computer.

People should "unplug" at night. For people who can't manage this, laptops and smartphones should be brought to the kitchen at bedtime and they should stay there (in the freezer, if necessary) until morning.

DEAR AMY: My mother-in-law is a fantastic baker. The best.

Her idea of breakfast when we visit is muffins and juice. My idea of breakfast is a pretty substantial cereal with muffins as a side. There's no way I can eat just a pastry and make it through the morning. I rely on a high-fiber cereal every morning. Is it rude to bring cereal into their house for breakfast when we are visiting for a few days? Expectant Daughter-in-lawDEAR EXPECTANT: Before your next visit, say to your mother-in-law, "I'm on a breakfast routine and usually eat (name the brand) cereal. I love your baked goods, but would it be OK if we also had some cereal in the morning? I'd be happy to bring it." Good hosts (and she is definitely one) enjoy making their guests feel at home. Give her a chance.