Lottery ticket worth $32G sold in Medford via free play

The lottery is sometimes referred to as a dollar and a dream.

In Medford Thursday, it didn't even take a dollar.

The New York Lottery today announced that the ticket for the top TAKE 5 prize was sold at the Citgo station at 3173 Route 112 in Medford. The ticket is worth $32,210.

The ticket was purchased using a free play from a past TAKE 5 drawing where the player’s ticket matched two of the five numbers drawn.



Also, 216 players each purchased $447 winning tickets by matching four out of five numbers.



The winning numbers were 14-17-25-35-39.



Winners can claim prizes at the lottery's Long Island customer service office, at 45 South Service Rd. in Plainview.