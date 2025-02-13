NYS lottery win: 5 from Bay Shore, Floral Park split $5M in scratch-off game

These five scratched off $5 million worth of luck.

The New York State lottery announced Tuesday that four people from Floral Park and one from Bay Shore split the $5 million from the Cash X100 Scratch-off game, the lottery said in a press release.

Each got slightly more than $600,000, due to required withholdings.

Bibi N. Rahman, of Bay Shore, took home $651,000; Sheik F. Rahman, Bibi F. Rahman, Bibi K. Rahman and Bibi S. Rahman brought home $612,240 each.

The lottery didn't say whether the five are related.

The ticket was bought at Ron's Deli Grocery Store on Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.