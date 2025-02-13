NewsLottery

NYS lottery win: 5 from Bay Shore, Floral Park split $5M in scratch-off game

The five people won the Cash X100 Scratch-off game.

The five people won the Cash X100 Scratch-off game. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Matthew Chayesmatthew.chayes@newsday.comchayesmatthew

These five scratched off $5 million worth of luck.

The New York State lottery announced Tuesday that four people from Floral Park and one from Bay Shore split the $5 million from the Cash X100 Scratch-off game, the lottery said in a press release.

Each got slightly more than $600,000, due to required withholdings. 

Bibi N. Rahman, of Bay Shore, took home $651,000; Sheik F. Rahman, Bibi F. Rahman, Bibi K. Rahman and Bibi S. Rahman brought home $612,240 each.

The lottery didn't say whether the five are related.

The ticket was bought at Ron's Deli Grocery Store on Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.

Matthew Chayes

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Hempstead SD considering staff cuts, school closure ... Beetle blamed for tree removal in Dix Hillls ... Romantic winter spas Credit: Newsday

Missing girl suspects due in court ... Hempstead SD weighs staff cuts, school closure ... Trump buyout offer ends ... What's Up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Hempstead SD considering staff cuts, school closure ... Beetle blamed for tree removal in Dix Hillls ... Romantic winter spas Credit: Newsday

Missing girl suspects due in court ... Hempstead SD weighs staff cuts, school closure ... Trump buyout offer ends ... What's Up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only