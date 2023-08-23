NewsLottery

Mega Millions second-place ticket worth $1 million sold in New Hyde Park, lottery officials say

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

A second-place $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold Tuesday at a New Hyde Park convenience store although no one won the grand prize, the New York Lottery announced Wednesday.

The million dollar ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms on New Hyde Park Road, lottery officials said.

A store manager told Newsday that the New York Lottery had not yet informed them of the lucky sale and declined to comment.

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot was an estimated $33 million, with a cash option of $15.8 million, for Tuesday night's drawing, lottery officials said.

The estimated jackpot will now be $52 million, with a cash option of $24.6 million, during the next drawing on Friday night.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Robert Brodsky

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

