New York Lottery: Take 5 winners in Floral Park, Selden

Two winning tickets for Tuesday’s Take 5 lottery game — worth nearly $35,000 apiece — were sold on Long Island.

New York Lottery said the tickets were sold at Tulip Card & Gift, 158 Tulip Ave., Floral Park, and at Sue’s Cardsmart, 347 Independence Plaza, Selden.

Each ticket in the daily game that requires matching five of five numbers is worth $34,311.50, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s game are 9, 10, 18, 35 and 37.