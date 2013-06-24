Man slashed on West 37th St. yesterday morning

An intoxicated man slashed a 48-year-old Bronx man across the face with a knife in the busy garment center around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, sending the victim to Bellevue hospital, police said.

The assailant and his victim, who knew each other, had just visited a nearby job placement firm before the two began arguing and the assault occurred at 334 W. 37th St., police said. The victim's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

An arrest in the case had not been made as of last night. The investigation is continuing.