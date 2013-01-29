Mangano seeks nominations of women honorees

In honor of Women's History Month in March, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano is calling on residents to nominate local women who have made significant contributions, including relief work after superstorm Sandy.

Nominees will be accepted in the following categories: community service; drug abuse/prevention; protecting the most vulnerable; and breaking down gender barriers. Nominations also will be accepted for women who performed extraordinary acts during Sandy relief efforts.

"It is my honor to host this year's Women's History Month celebration, which recognizes women for the work they do all year long making our county a better place to live and work," Mangano said.

Nominations should include an explanation about why the resident is worthy of consideration and must be submitted by Feb. 15. They can be mailed to Kim Collins, Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Building, 1550 Franklin Ave., Mineola, NY 11501 or emailed to: kcollins@nassaucountyny.gov, rthomas@nassaucountyny.gov or elaikin@nassaucountyny.gov.