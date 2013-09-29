Marcel Reich-Ranicki, literary critic, dies

BERLIN -- Marcel Reich-Ranicki, who grew up in Poland and Nazi Germany, survived the Warsaw Ghetto and went on to become postwar Germany's best-known literary critic, has died at age 93.

The sharp-tongued Reich-Ranicki established himself as West Germany's premier arbiter of literary taste after arriving with no money in 1958 from communist Poland, where he had served as a diplomat and intelligence agent in the late 1940s.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, where he led the literature section for 15 years, said Reich-Ranicki died in Frankfurt on Wednesday. It didn't give further details.

Reich-Ranicki didn't shy away from hard-biting criticism of authors, saying once that "clarity is the politeness of the critic; directness is his obligation and his job."

In his 1999 memoirs, "My Life," he conceded that he had a reputation as "a man of literary executions." Initially part of the left-leaning literary circle known as Group of 47, along with Nobel laureate Guenter Grass, Reich-Ranicki wrote for the weekly Die Zeit, then led the literature section of the conservative-minded Frankfurter Allgemeine daily from 1973 to 1988. After that, he became the star of ZDF public television's "Literary Quartet," a popular book program.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Reich-Ranicki said he recommended German novelist Heinrich Boell for the Nobel Prize for literature. Boell won in 1972.

Reich-Ranicki's wife died in 2011. He is survived by their son, Andrew.