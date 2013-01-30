Mario Manningham says Giants would have been tough out

NEW ORLEANS -- Mario Manningham is in his second straight Super Bowl. The Giants are not. But had the Giants gotten into the playoffs, Manningham said it might be his former team preparing to play for the championship and not his current one.

"It's a question, though, what would have happened if they had gotten in?" Manningham, who signed with the 49ers last offseason, said Tuesday. "That's the big question for them every year. If they get in, what's going to happen?"

Manningham seemed to know the answer. "Man, I've seen," he said. "You all know how things go up there. They get their foot in the door, they might be walking out the back."

Manningham made the iconic catch of Super Bowl XLVI. This year, he said, someone else probably will. He's sidelined with a torn ACL, and on injured reserve.

"I know what I did, I know we won, but I'm not about to sit here and talk about that catch," Manningham said of the 38-yard fourth-quarter reception."There's going to be a moment in this game that somebody is going to do the same thing."

Pollard worries about son

Ravens S Bernard Pollard said last week that the NFL might not be around in 30 years. If that's the case, he'll have nothing to worry about if his son wants to play football.

If he's wrong, though, Pollard said he would not be happy to see his now 4-year-old playing the same sport.

"If he's going to want to play, then I would let him play," Pollard said. "I don't want him to, but I would let him play . . . I don't ever want to see my son [get hurt], and I know concussions happen . . . I don't want to see my son go through that."

Last week Pollard said that rules changes in the NFL that protect players from violent hits could lead to decreased fan interest in the sport and its eventual demise.Ravens T Michael Oher said he's tired of "The Blind Side," which is based on his life. "I'm here to play football . . . Football is what got me here, and the movie, it wasn't me."