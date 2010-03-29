Mary Magenheimer, retired teacher, dead at 96

With more than 30 years as a teacher and a lifetime of community work, Mary Magenheimer was known for her energetic, caring nature.

So when in her 80s she quit making deliveries for a meals program for the elderly, her son, Fred, wondered why.

"I was making people feel bad," she told her son, "because most of the people I was delivering meals to were younger than me."

Mary "Muriel" Magenheimer, 96, a teacher at St. Patrick's School in Glen Cove for 23 years, died on March 18 after a heart attack, her family said.

Magenheimer, a Glen Cove resident, taught more than 30 years at Roman Catholic schools on Long Island, first at St. Anne's in Garden City and then until 1993 at St. Patrick's, said her son, Fred Magenheimer of Long Beach, Calif.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A mother of seven, Magenheimer returned to teaching in the early 1960s, after three of her children had grown and moved from home.

"When she had only four kids at home, she got bored and went back to teaching," Fred Magenheimer said.

She also achieved her master's of education when she was in her 70s, her son said.

Some of her former students left guest book postings at the Web site of the Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home in Glen Cove, where visitation is Friday, 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

"She was a wonderful teacher," wrote a second-grade student from the 1970s.

Her husband, Frederick E. Magenheimer, was an executive with the Mason Division of the Candy Corp. of America until his death in 1969.

She never remarried, and her son wondered why.

"Basically, she would tell me she just didn't think she could find anybody who she would be able to share all her children with," Fred Magenheimer said.

She also is survived by sons James Magenheimer of Hoboken, N.J., Louis Magenheimer of Seaford and Edward Magenheimer of Glen Cove; daughters Anne Ostling of Hicksville and Elizabeth Coffey of New Haven, Conn.; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, John Magenheimer.

In addition to Friday's visitation, a Mass will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Glen Cove. Burial is at Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fair Haven Health Center, 374 Grand Ave., New Haven, Conn.