Massapequa High School cheerleaders win first national title

Experience turned out to be the key for Massapequa High School’s cheerleaders, who won their first-ever national title at the National Cheerleaders Association High School Open National Championship at Broadbent Arena in Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 22.

Coach Lisa Battistoni, 33, is in her 12th year coaching the squad. The team had competed in this event on three previous occasions before finally taking home the crown.

“I had a lot of seniors,” Battistoni said. “We competed with 13 seniors out of 16 on the floor. A lot of these girls have done cheerleading and gymnastics since they were walking.”

The team finished with a final score of 81.44 and walked away champions.