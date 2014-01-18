Mayerhofer picks up 400th career victory

Coaching girls basketball has always been something Greg Mayerhofer has loved to do.

“I’m being very honest, I’ve been coaching a long time,” said Mayerhofer, who is in his 26th season and first at Glen Cove. “For whatever reason, I’ve been blessed to have wonderful kids.”

Mayerhofer has not only been lucky, but he’s had “very athletic, committed and dedicated kids,” he said, over the years.

And that’s why win No. 400 felt so special after the Big Red defeated Valley Stream South, 57-34, Friday in Conference A-III.

“It has much more to do with the kids than it does with the coach,” Mayerhofer said. “Listen, I’m not trying to be humble, or modest. I just love what I do.”

Taylah Hudson had a game-high 21 points and seven assists to lead Glen Cove (5-3). Grace Brady added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

After starting out at Maria Regina High School in Uniondale (1982-1984), Mayerhofer moved on to coach at Floral Park (’84-2008) and then became an assistant at Massapequa (’09-’11) and MacArthur (’11-’12).

Mayerhofer had the most success at Floral Park, where he guided the Knights to four county championships (’88, ’07, ’08, ’09) and two Long Island championships (’08, ’09).

“I’m like any other coach. I love the competition,” said Mayerhofer, who took time off from coaching in 2012-13 to “relax”. “When we don’t win, it’s frustrating, but the kids make it all worth it.”