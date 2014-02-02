McKee’s jumper the key in Bonackers' non-league win

Danny McKee helped his East Hampton teammates move the ball with precision as the final seconds ticked away.

When it stopped moving, McKee stood at the top of the key with the ball in his hands waiting to make his move.

The score was tied at 57 and the Bonackers’ non-league game was on the line.

“We ran our normal offense and ran some time off the clock,” McKee said. “When it got to me, all I was thinking was, ‘Make a move and score’.”

McKee made his move and then pulled up from eight feet. The result? The game-winning jumper with two seconds remaining in East Hampton’s 59-57 overtime win over Eastport-South Manor.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“That’s the first time I ever did that,” said McKee, who had a game-high 21 points, four assists and two steals. “It was definitely pretty cool. I feel like I’m one of the go-to guys.”

Sophomore guard Kyle McKee, McKee’s younger brother, turned out to be one of the go-to guys down the stretch of regulation. With the score tied at 52, Kyle made the front end of a one-and-one to send it to overtime.

Kyle had 18 points. The McKee brothers scored all seven of the Bonackers' points in the extra session.

“It was a back-and-forth type game and we got off to a slow start,” said East Hampton coach Bill McKee, the father of Danny and Kyle. “We’re fighting to get into the playoffs.”

The Bonackers (7-9) fell behind 31-17 early on due to the play of Eastport-South Manor’s Mike Cestare, who had 10 of his team-high 20 points in the first half.

Cestare and Chris Goncalves “definitely hurt us inside,” Bill said. Goncalves had 13 of his 17 points in the second half for the Sharks, which dropped to 10-6.

“Down on the road, it’s nice to come back and win the way we did,” Danny said.

East Hampton needs to win its final two League VI games to have a shot at the postseason, Bill said. The Bonackers are on the road to take on Miller Place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and return home to face Bayport-Blue Point at 6 p.m. Feb. 7.