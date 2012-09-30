Mitt Romney will shine in upcoming debate, N.J. Gov. Chris Christie says

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says it's been a "tough couple of weeks" for Mitt Romney in his presidential campaign and there's no way to "sugarcoat" that.

But Christie says there's good news on the horizon for fellow Republicans. He says Romney is going to do "extraordinarily well" in the first debate with President Barack Obama on Wednesday night,

After that face-to-face meeting, Christie says "this whole race is going to be turned upside down."

Christie tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that every time Romney was backed into a corner during the GOP nomination fight, he "came out with a great debate performance because that's where he shines."