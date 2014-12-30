Police ID man wanted for slashing boyfriend of "Mob Wife" outside Brooklyn club

Authorities have identified the man who allegedly stabbed the boyfriend of "Mob Wives" star Natalie Guercio outside a Brooklyn nightclub over the weekend, police said on Monday.

Guercio's boyfriend, 37-year-old London Rene, was apparently slashed in the face and abdomen by Rodolfo "Rudy" Lopez, police said. The suspect, who used a box cutter in front of a Williamsburg club on Wythe Avenue near North 12th Street, fled the scene.

Lopez and Rene, who knew each other, were both inside the club before the fight.

"London was just sliced in the face @ Club OUTPUT in Brooklyn," Guercio wrote on Twitter just before 3:20 a.m. on Sunday. "In ER, Wood hull [sic] hospital getting over 250 in stitches."

She later asked her followers to "please pray for him."

"Thank you for ur prayers," she added about an hour later, "we are heading to Hackensack medical center to have a plastic surgeon stitch him."

Club Output is a venue for people "who value the communal experience of music over cameras and bottle service," according to their website. The club encourages "respect," "discretion," and "dancing," and discourages "egocentricity," "excess" and "suits," among other things.

On Monday, Guercio posted Lopez's photo on Twitter and asked her followers to help locate him.

Guercio grew up in South Philadelphia where her mob-connected family owned a funeral home, known on the streets as the go-to for connected men and their families, according to her VH1 profile. Guercio, a single mom to a young son, took over the family business in 2011.