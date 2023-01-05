MOMIX dance company to perform in Torrington

Jan. 5—TORRINGTON — MOMIX returns to the Warner Theatre Jan. 14-15, performing a mix of new works, and audience favorites.

Moses Pendleton, Artistic Director, co-founded the ground-breaking Pilobolus Dance Theatre in 1971, and after half a century, still hasn't come close to running out of innovative visions for the human body on stage, according to the Warner.

The Washington, CT-based, internationally acclaimed dance company has been performing at the Warner Theatre for more than 25 years, according to Pendleton.

"We love performing at the Warner. We use it as a testing ground to explore new ideas, premiere new works, and gather feedback from our friends in the local community before hitting the world stage. Almost all of our new works are seen at the Warner first," he said.

Following an 18-month pandemic shutdown, MOMIX has spent the past year touring extensively in France, Italy, Holland, Israel, and the U.S.

"We are so happy to be touring again, and are thrilled to return to our hometown theatre here in the Litchfield Hills" says Associate Director, Cynthia Quinn.

"MOMIX combines surprising physicality, riveting music, creative subject matter, and transformative use of props, costumes, lighting & projections to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant, and astonish," according to the Warner.

Pendleton has also worked extensively in film, TV, and opera and as a choreographer for ballet companies and special events, including Winter Olympics ceremonies in 1980 and 2014. Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX performs worldwide and has appeared in film, television, and national commercials. With nothing more than light, shadow, props, and the human body, MOMIX has astonished audiences on five continents for more than 40 years. Learn more at www.momix.com

Performances are at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 and 2 p.m. Jan. 15. For tickets, call 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.

___

(c)2023 the New Haven Register (New Haven, Conn.)

Visit the New Haven Register (New Haven, Conn.) at www.nhregister.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.