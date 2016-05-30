Farmingdale man killied in motorcycle crash, police say

A Farmingdale man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with another vehicle Sunday afternoon in Bethpage, police said.

Just after 3 p.m., a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling east on Central Avenue collided with a 1995 Oldsmobile traveling west on Central Avenue and making a left turn onto Scherer Street, detectives said in a news release.

The motorcycle rider, Ryan Rogers, 22, of Farmingdale, was pronounced dead at 3:24 p.m. by a staff physician at a hospital, where the victim had been taken by the Bethpage Fire Department.

The Oldsmobile driver, an 84-year-old woman, sustained “superficial head and neck trauma” and was taken to the hospital, police said.

No charges were filed, police said. Both vehicles were impounded for brake and safety checks.